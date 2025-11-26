The exterior of a Subway restaurant with a &quot;Fresh Forward&quot; design, representing the locations involved in the MTF Enterprises bankruptcy.

News

The exterior of a Subway restaurant with a &quot;Fresh Forward&quot; design, representing the locations involved in the MTF Enterprises bankruptcy.

One of the largest Subway franchises in the United States collapses and files for bankruptcy with 43 locations, leaving the future of thousands of workers up in the air

Adrian Villellas
|
February 20, 2026 at 12:30 PM

A major Subway franchisee has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a move that shows how…..

Professor Dr. Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai speaking at the 2025 opening ceremony of Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City.

No books or degrees. This Vietnamese teacher inspires an entire generation with a single powerful idea: “Dare to think differently, fail without fear, and start again”

Kevin Montien
|
February 19, 2026 at 5:00 PM

At a packed opening ceremony at Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City,Professor Dr Nguyen…..

Aerial view of Rota Naval Base in Spain, showing construction at Piers 2 and 4 to accommodate the new Bonifaz-class F-110 frigates.

The multimillion-dollar project that will completely transform the Spanish naval base to operate F-110 frigates, with digital twins, SPY-7 radars, and technology that did not exist when the base was built

Kevin Montien
|
February 19, 2026 at 10:15 AM

Along the coast of Cádiz, cranes and jackhammers at Base Naval de Rota are doing…..

A street outreach worker in New York City speaking with an unsheltered individual near a subway entrance.

New York tightens regulations and now requires six months of homelessness to qualify for a safe bed

Kevin Montien
|
February 19, 2026 at 6:30 AM

Starting February 12, a rule change in New York will decide who gets access to…..

A comparison view of Caojiawan station in Chongqing showing a subway entrance in an overgrown field in 2015 versus a developed urban district in 2020.

In 2008, China was ridiculed for building subway stations in empty fields… in 2025, the West admits it was a masterstroke

Adrian Villellas
|
February 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM

In the late 2000s, photos of new subway entrances rising from empty fields in China…..

The French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle sailing in formation with Rafale M fighter jets visible on the flight deck.

France launches the nuclear aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle into the North Atlantic and Arctic with more than 12,000 soldiers and 140 aircraft as part of the major ORION 26 exercise

Kevin Montien
|
February 17, 2026 at 3:00 PM

The only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier of France, Charles de Gaulle, has left Toulon and is…..

An HVAC technician inspecting a residential air vent and measuring static pressure in the ductwork.

A 62-year-old technician explains how millions of households have been damaging their heating systems for decades due to a MISTAKE, and many do so without even thinking about it

Kevin Montien
|
February 16, 2026 at 6:30 PM

Heating season arrives, the thermostat goes up a few degrees, and the utility bill follows…..

A close-up of a Florida driver&#039;s license held in front of a Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles service center.

Thursday, February 5, 2026. Daniela passed her Spanish exam and went to pick up her license in Miami Dade, but in the hallway they dropped the “bomb” on her

Adrian Villellas
|
February 16, 2026 at 3:00 PM

Starting today, every written, oral and road exam for a driver license in Florida is…..

Economy

A close-up of a hand holding an EBT card at a grocery store checkout, representing the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Millions of Americans are losing their food assistance because they do not meet this new work requirement under the SNAP program

Adrian Villellas
|
February 18, 2026 at 8:45 AM

New work rules for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, are now taking effect in…..

A calendar showing February 2026 with Social Security payment dates highlighted on the 11th, 18th, and 25th.

Social Security begins February with a six-word message for pensioners

Kevin Montien
|
February 18, 2026 at 6:30 AM

As the federal government stumbles through another partial shutdown, many retirees and disabled workers are asking the…..

The Japanese deep-sea drilling vessel Chikyu operating in the Pacific Ocean during the Minamitorishima rare earth extraction test.

Japan drills into the seabed to a depth of approximately 3.7 miles in search of rare earth elements

February 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM
A high-tech Spanish S-80 Plus class submarine, the Isaac Peral, docked in Cartagena during its official delivery to the navy.

Spain launches its largest naval renewal since the Cold War: 37 warships, 4 state-of-the-art submarines, and an investment that already exceeds €5 billion

February 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM
A Dollar General store receipt showing a price discrepancy between the scanned total and the advertised shelf price.

Dollar General will have to pay $8.5 million after charging higher prices than advertised: millions of customers could receive checks ranging from $10 to $20 for this reason

February 15, 2026 at 6:30 PM
A shopper holds a smartphone showing a Walmart inventory and price screen, part of the rollout of digital shelf labels and app-based checkout.

Goodbye to paper prices, hello to digital labels: Walmart launches the biggest change in its stores in more than 30 years

February 15, 2026 at 10:15 AM
Multi-sport Olympian Lauryn Williams, who became a Certified Financial Planner after facing financial struggles post-retirement.

She was the first American woman to win medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympics and was earning $200,000 a year at the age of 20… but even that didn’t guarantee her financial stability: at 30, she started from scratch, earning only $12 an hour

February 14, 2026 at 12:30 PM
A close-up of a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan application on a desk, representing the new citizenship eligibility requirements.

It’s official: starting February 3, 2026, all non-citizens will be prohibited from accessing SBA loans

February 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM

Tech

A smartphone screen showing the WhatsApp interface with the glowing blue Meta AI circle icon integrated into the search bar and chat list.

The new WhatsApp button that nobody asked for is already on your phone: you can’t delete it, but there’s a trick to get around that

February 19, 2026 at 6:30 PM
A ground-based autonomous laser transmitter from PowerLight Technologies aiming an invisible beam toward a K1000ULE long-endurance drone in flight.

The United States fires a laser beam that recharges drones miles away while they are flying

February 18, 2026 at 3:00 PM
A digital rendering of a hacker&#039;s shadow over a map of Ukraine and the United States, symbolizing the global reach of the Zeus banking trojan.

The Ukrainian DJ who shared FIFA cheats and ended up becoming the world’s most wanted hacker, leaving thousands of people without medical care after blocking an entire hospital

February 17, 2026 at 6:30 AM
A person connecting a smartphone to a high-capacity portable power bank during a home power outage.

Has the power gone out and your phone has 5% battery left? Here’s the easiest (and safest) trick to charge it without electricity and avoid being left without communication

February 16, 2026 at 10:15 AM
A front and back view of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in Cloud Navy, showing the triple camera setup and Infinity-O display.

It’s over: Samsung’s popular mobile phone will no longer receive updates

February 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM
A close-up of a digital screen showing the California DROP platform interface with a prominent &quot;Request Deletion&quot; button.

California has launched a free tool that allows you to permanently delete your personal data from hundreds of websites with a single click

February 11, 2026 at 12:30 PM
A close-up of a smartphone screen showing a green indicator dot in the top right corner of the status bar.

iPhone and Android users receive this warning: the green dot on the top bar could be more serious than you think

February 10, 2026 at 3:00 PM

Motor

: A restored Hugger Orange 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro with a 427 cubic inch engine on display at a concours muscle car show.

After spending 40 years sleeping in a garage since 1981, this 425 hp Camaro roared back to life after 40 years of inactivity and won an award

A panoramic view of a massive multi-vehicle pileup on a foggy California freeway, showing crumpled cars and tractor-trailers.

Total chaos ensues in California when 59 cars crash in a pileup amid thick fog, causing a major highway to collapse

A collection of undelivered Amazon packages and boxes stacked in a residential area, representing the recovered stolen goods.

A young couple worked as delivery drivers for Amazon… but they had a secret plan to keep thousands of packages without anyone noticing

An aerial view of Saudi Arabia’s Highway 10, showing a perfectly straight asphalt road stretching to the horizon through the desert.

Drive 240 km without turning once: the world’s straightest road is located in the middle of the desert and poses an extreme mental challenge

A close-up of the Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Volkswagen logos representing the German automotive industry.

Goodbye to BMW, Mercedes, and Volkswagen as we know them: a German economist’s forecast for the three most iconic German car brands

A white Chevrolet Bolt EV parked in a garage, plugged into a wall-mounted home charging station.

He bought a Chevrolet Bolt, installed the charger the next day without paying a dollar, and received hundreds of criticisms on Reddit for something no one expected

A heavy-duty semi-truck traveling on a North Carolina highway, symbolizing the commercial vehicles affected by the federal CDL audit.

Federal review finds majority of North Carolina truck licenses issued illegally, duffy says

Construction equipment and heavy machinery working inside a deep subsea tunnel excavation in Norway.

Norway is building an underwater tunnel about 400 meters deep, with excavators working day and night, which will connect the country from south to north

Lifestyle

A string of colorful soda bottle caps hangs from a balcony, spinning in the wind to help deter birds and pests from plants.

Thousands of people are hanging soda bottle caps on their balconies and in their gardens, and the reason has nothing to do with decoration

Adrian Villellas
|
February 19, 2026 at 8:45 AM

Look up at a balcony in Buenos Aires or Bogotá and you might spot a string of…..

A bustling modern restaurant interior featuring a long wooden communal table where diverse groups of young people are sitting together, eating, and talking.

This controversial trend from the 2000s is making a strong comeback in 2026… and Gen Z can’t resist it

Adrian Villellas
|
February 17, 2026 at 6:30 PM

The long, noisy restaurant table you used to avoid is quietly becoming prime real estate again. A…..

A senior man in warm winter gear using an ergonomic shovel to push light snow off a driveway.

The trick to shoveling snow without hurting yourself if you’re over 50 and don’t exercise regularly

February 16, 2026 at 8:45 AM
A scenic view of a coastal cliff overlooking a sandy beach with the Pacific Ocean and distant mountains in the background.

No one talks about this small Texas town, but it hides secrets of the old South, haunted houses, and an alligator park just 20 minutes away

February 14, 2026 at 5:00 PM
A small white bowl filled with table salt sitting on a white windowsill to absorb window condensation.

A forgotten solution from our grandmothers for removing condensation from windows is back… and costs less than $1

February 13, 2026 at 10:15 AM
A close-up of a golden-brown, pan-fried slice of bread in a cast-iron skillet, showing a crispy olive oil crust.

What they never told you about toasters: why your toast comes out dry and how to prevent it with this simple home remedy

February 12, 2026 at 8:45 AM
A split-screen graphic showing a person walking briskly and a person running up a set of stairs, representing moderate vs. vigorous exercise intensity.

Walking is good, but it’s not enough: the exercise that is six times more effective according to science (and only takes a few minutes)

February 11, 2026 at 6:30 AM
A modern, small bathroom featuring a clear, frameless fixed glass shower panel and light-colored tiling to maximize space.

Say goodbye to traditional curtains and screens: this trend in small bathrooms makes them appear more spacious, more elegant, and easier to clean

February 9, 2026 at 12:30 PM

Health

A medical illustration showing a cross-section of a healthy artery compared to one narrowed by fatty plaque buildup.

This is how arteries can be cleaned without medication, according to a surgeon who has treated hundreds of cases of vascular disease

February 20, 2026 at 10:15 AM
A loaf of artisanal sourdough bread sliced on a wooden board next to a glass of water and a bowl of flour.

An expert’s blunt message about sourdough bread: “It’s pure carbohydrate with little nutritional value”

February 19, 2026 at 12:30 PM
A close-up of amber-colored omega-3 fish oil capsules on a white surface, representing nutritional supplementation for brain health.

It’s not magic, it’s science: this is what happens in your body when you take omega-3

February 18, 2026 at 12:30 PM
A high-magnification image of an IVF embryo during preimplantation genetic testing for chromosomal abnormalities.

It’s not about your age or lifestyle: your DNA could be the cause of pregnancy loss, and the risk begins even in the fetal stage

February 17, 2026 at 12:30 PM
Person lying in bed holding their stomach, suggesting abdominal pain linked to digestive illness.

This is how a gene discovered in 2001 could forever change the way Crohn’s disease is treated

February 15, 2026 at 12:30 PM
A variety of magnesium-rich foods including leafy greens, nuts, and legumes displayed on a kitchen counter.

Scientists reveal that increasing consumption of this nutrient could reverse one of the most silent metabolic diseases

February 14, 2026 at 10:15 AM
A close-up of a single dried clove bud held between fingers, ready to be chewed as a daily health supplement.

He started chewing just one tooth a day, and what he noticed in his body in just one week will leave you speechless

February 13, 2026 at 6:30 PM

Science

Portrait of inventor Thomas Edison, whose 1879 lamp experiments may have produced graphene-like carbon without anyone realizing it.

Thomas Edison may have created graphene by accident in 1879 without knowing it, and science has only realized this almost 150 years later

Kevin Montien
|
February 20, 2026 at 8:45 AM

Every time you flip on a light, you are tapping into a technology that goes…..

A microscopic view of the gene-edited Fusarium venenatum (FCPD) strain showing thinner cell walls and a comparison of mycoprotein textured as chicken-like strips.

Goodbye to beef: China presents the future of food with the creation of a meat-flavored mushroom that is grown without animals and requires 70% less land

Kevin Montien
|
February 19, 2026 at 3:00 PM

A new gene-edited fungus developed in China is being pitched as a double win for…..

A reddish hand stencil on a limestone cave wall in Sulawesi, Indonesia, showing a stylized &quot;claw-like&quot; finger pattern.

A simple cave painting made almost 68,000 years ago in a cave in Indonesia could forever change what we believed about the origins of human art

Kevin Montien
|
February 18, 2026 at 10:15 AM

Long before people painted bison on French cave walls, someone stood at the back of…..

A high-resolution scanning electron microscope (SEM) image of a tardigrade, also known as a water bear, showing its eight legs and segmented body.

Not cockroaches or rats: this would be the last living thing to become extinct on Earth

Kevin Montien
|
February 17, 2026 at 8:45 AM

For years people have joked that cockroaches would inherit the planet after humans disappear. Yet…..

A close-up of a human finger moving through a container of sand during a scientific experiment on remote touch.

An experiment has confirmed it: humans have a hidden seventh sense that allows us to “touch” without touching

Adrian Villellas
|
February 16, 2026 at 6:30 AM

Have you ever dragged your fingers through sand and felt something was there before you…..

A breathtaking view of the total solar eclipse with the solar corona visible as a glowing halo against a dark sky.

The day night falls: this is what the most anticipated total solar eclipse of the century will be like, and it will NOT happen again until 2114

Adrian Villellas
|
February 15, 2026 at 8:45 AM

On August 2, 2027, midday will briefly look like midnight for millions of people from…..

Fernanda, a rare Fernandina giant tortoise, resting at a conservation center after being rediscovered on a volcanic island.

A giant Galapagos tortoise believed to have been extinct for over a century has been found alive on a remote volcanic island, reviving a historic plan to save the species

Kevin Montien
|
February 14, 2026 at 6:30 PM

On a remote volcanic island in the Galápagos Islands, a giant tortoise that science had…..

A computer simulation showing a flattened, sheet-like distribution of dark matter surrounding the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies.

Scientists break the classic model of the cosmos: simulations of 169 parallel universes show that dark matter around the Local Group is found in a flat sheet, not a spherical bubble, and that changes the rules of the universe

Adrian Villellas
|
February 14, 2026 at 6:30 AM

If you’ve ever tried to judge a neighborhood by looking at just one street, you…..

