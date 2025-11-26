One of the largest Subway franchises in the United States collapses and files for bankruptcy with 43 locations, leaving the future of thousands of workers up in the air
A major Subway franchisee has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a move that shows how fragile life can be for franchise owners in fast…..
This is how arteries can be cleaned without medication, according to a surgeon who has treated hundreds of cases of vascular disease
Most of us scrub the kitchen, sort the closet, even clean out old files on our phones. The highways that keep us alive, our…..
Thomas Edison may have created graphene by accident in 1879 without knowing it, and science has only realized this almost 150 years later
After spending 40 years sleeping in a garage since 1981, this 425 hp Camaro roared back to life after 40 years of inactivity and won an award
The new WhatsApp button that nobody asked for is already on your phone: you can’t delete it, but there’s a trick to get around that
No books or degrees. This Vietnamese teacher inspires an entire generation with a single powerful idea: “Dare to think differently, fail without fear, and start again”
Goodbye to beef: China presents the future of food with the creation of a meat-flavored mushroom that is grown without animals and requires 70% less land
An expert’s blunt message about sourdough bread: “It’s pure carbohydrate with little nutritional value”
The multimillion-dollar project that will completely transform the Spanish naval base to operate F-110 frigates, with digital twins, SPY-7 radars, and technology that did not exist when the base was built
New York tightens regulations and now requires six months of homelessness to qualify for a safe bed
Total chaos ensues in California when 59 cars crash in a pileup amid thick fog, causing a major highway to collapse
The United States fires a laser beam that recharges drones miles away while they are flying
It’s not magic, it’s science: this is what happens in your body when you take omega-3
Social Security begins February with a six-word message for pensioners
In 2008, China was ridiculed for building subway stations in empty fields… in 2025, the West admits it was a masterstroke
In the late 2000s, photos of new subway entrances rising from empty fields in China…..
France launches the nuclear aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle into the North Atlantic and Arctic with more than 12,000 soldiers and 140 aircraft as part of the major ORION 26 exercise
The only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier of France, Charles de Gaulle, has left Toulon and is…..
A 62-year-old technician explains how millions of households have been damaging their heating systems for decades due to a MISTAKE, and many do so without even thinking about it
Heating season arrives, the thermostat goes up a few degrees, and the utility bill follows…..
Thursday, February 5, 2026. Daniela passed her Spanish exam and went to pick up her license in Miami Dade, but in the hallway they dropped the “bomb” on her
Starting today, every written, oral and road exam for a driver license in Florida is…..
Millions of Americans are losing their food assistance because they do not meet this new work requirement under the SNAP program
New work rules for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, are now taking effect in…..
Japan drills into the seabed to a depth of approximately 3.7 miles in search of rare earth elements
It’s official: starting February 3, 2026, all non-citizens will be prohibited from accessing SBA loans
The United States fires a laser beam that recharges drones miles away while they are flying
It’s over: Samsung’s popular mobile phone will no longer receive updates
iPhone and Android users receive this warning: the green dot on the top bar could be more serious than you think
A young couple worked as delivery drivers for Amazon… but they had a secret plan to keep thousands of packages without anyone noticing
Drive 240 km without turning once: the world’s straightest road is located in the middle of the desert and poses an extreme mental challenge
Goodbye to BMW, Mercedes, and Volkswagen as we know them: a German economist’s forecast for the three most iconic German car brands
He bought a Chevrolet Bolt, installed the charger the next day without paying a dollar, and received hundreds of criticisms on Reddit for something no one expected
Thousands of people are hanging soda bottle caps on their balconies and in their gardens, and the reason has nothing to do with decoration
Look up at a balcony in Buenos Aires or Bogotá and you might spot a string of…..
This controversial trend from the 2000s is making a strong comeback in 2026… and Gen Z can’t resist it
The long, noisy restaurant table you used to avoid is quietly becoming prime real estate again. A…..
The trick to shoveling snow without hurting yourself if you’re over 50 and don’t exercise regularly
A forgotten solution from our grandmothers for removing condensation from windows is back… and costs less than $1
This is how a gene discovered in 2001 could forever change the way Crohn’s disease is treated
Scientists reveal that increasing consumption of this nutrient could reverse one of the most silent metabolic diseases
He started chewing just one tooth a day, and what he noticed in his body in just one week will leave you speechless
A simple cave painting made almost 68,000 years ago in a cave in Indonesia could forever change what we believed about the origins of human art
Long before people painted bison on French cave walls, someone stood at the back of…..
Not cockroaches or rats: this would be the last living thing to become extinct on Earth
For years people have joked that cockroaches would inherit the planet after humans disappear. Yet…..
An experiment has confirmed it: humans have a hidden seventh sense that allows us to “touch” without touching
Have you ever dragged your fingers through sand and felt something was there before you…..
The day night falls: this is what the most anticipated total solar eclipse of the century will be like, and it will NOT happen again until 2114
On August 2, 2027, midday will briefly look like midnight for millions of people from…..
A giant Galapagos tortoise believed to have been extinct for over a century has been found alive on a remote volcanic island, reviving a historic plan to save the species
On a remote volcanic island in the Galápagos Islands, a giant tortoise that science had…..
Scientists break the classic model of the cosmos: simulations of 169 parallel universes show that dark matter around the Local Group is found in a flat sheet, not a spherical bubble, and that changes the rules of the universe
If you’ve ever tried to judge a neighborhood by looking at just one street, you…..