Say goodbye to slow Wi-Fi at home: this affordable solution uses antenna plugs to provide you with an ultra-stable wired Internet connection without having to drill holes in your walls

Ever watched a video call freeze right when your boss asks a question? For many people who work or study from home, flaky Wi-Fi has become a daily frustration rather than a rare glitch. Hidden in the walls of a lot of homes, though, there is a surprisingly simple way to get a wired-style connection without pulling a single new Ethernet cable.

That solution uses MoCA technology, which turns ordinary coaxial TV cables into a fast, low-latency data link. MoCA stands for Multimedia over Coax Alliance, a networking standard created so that service providers can send internet and television through the same cables while keeping performance predictable and scalable.

Modern MoCA 2.5 gear can deliver real-world throughputs of up to about 2.5 gigabits per second, which is typically enough for several 4K streams, cloud backups and online gaming at the same time.

From TV outlet to wired backbone

A MoCA adapter is a small box with two familiar ports. One side connects to the coaxial outlet that would normally feed a television. The other side offers an RJ45 Ethernet jack that plugs into a router, desktop computer, smart TV or gaming console.

In practical terms, the coax becomes a long, invisible network cable running through the house.

You need at least two adapters to complete the circuit. One sits near the main router or gateway. The other lives in the room where you want a rock-solid wired link, such as a home office at the far end of the apartment.

In the ZDNET case study that brought this setup into the spotlight, a loft owner used old coax runs that were more than two decades old and still carried a stable one gigabit signal over more than thirty meters.

Vendors now sell dedicated MoCA 2.5 adapters that build on this idea. For example, TRENDnet lists up to 2.5 gigabits per second of net throughput and support for sixteen nodes on a single coax network for its Ethernet over coax models. Those figures assume good quality cable, yet they show how coax can behave a lot like a wired backbone rather than a legacy TV hook up.

Cheaper and kinder to rental walls

Running new Ethernet through finished walls is messy and can be expensive, and in a rented place it might not even be allowed. MoCA leans on wiring that already exists, which is one reason the alliance behind the standard describes the approach as cost effective for service providers and building owners.

For people at home, the result is a connection that feels like plugging straight into the router even if the router is on the other side of a brick wall.

That can be a relief if you juggle big file transfers, remote desktop sessions or just want your streaming box in the bedroom to stop buffering on Friday night. In many apartments, a single set of adapters can turn a forgotten cable outlet into the best connection in the entire home.

Do not forget the tiny security piece

There is one extra component experts recommend for most MoCA setups, and it is easy to overlook. A point of entry filter, often called a MoCA filter, attaches where the main coax line enters the home. Its job is to keep MoCA signals from leaking out onto the wider cable network and to reflect the high-frequency signals back inside, which can improve overall performance.

Internet providers and forums alike often describe this little filter as a simple way to add a bit of privacy and to avoid interference if a neighbor is also using MoCA. For a small extra cost, it helps keep your improvised wired network truly local.

A hidden wired network for the remote work era

MoCA is not a magic solution in every building. Very old or badly split coax runs can limit speeds, and some satellite and IPTV services are not compatible with consumer adapters, something manufacturers flag clearly in their documentation.

Availability also varies by region, so checking with your provider or landlord before buying hardware is still a smart move.

Still, for a lot of households, MoCA adapters reveal that the wired network they wished they had is already there, quietly tracing the same path as the old TV cables. If Wi-Fi keeps letting you down in the room where you actually work, it may be worth a look at those cable outlets you stopped noticing years ago.

The official statement was published on TRENDnet.