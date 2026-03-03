Rejecting spam calls may be precisely what is hurting you: the trick is to answer… but with a specific phrase

Spam calls feel like part of modern life. The phone rings while you are cooking or trying to get the kids to bed and most of us do the same thing. We see an unknown number, hit decline, and hope the call is over. In Spain, privacy specialists say this reflex is a mistake.

If you want a company to stop calling, you are better off picking up and using the rights data protection law gives you.

Why declining can backfire

Behind many of these calls sit automatic dialers that cycle through long lists. When you hang up without speaking, the system learns that your number exists and that you were busy. From the perspective of the call center, you look like someone they should try again later, maybe from a different extension. To the system, your silence is just a signal to reschedule.

The phrase that can trigger removal

A short, clear refusal does something different. Lawyers who follow Spain’s General Telecommunications Law and European data rules explain that telemarketing firms must respect a person’s decision to oppose marketing and to have their data erased.

In practical terms, that means answering and saying something like “I am not interested and I want you to delete my number from your database” is far more effective than pressing ‘reject’.

Guidance built on the law tells companies that any firm “do not call me again” statement should be logged as an objection and used to move your number into an internal block list instead of another campaign.

What the rules actually say

Those rights sit inside a broader legal shift. Under European data protection rules, people can object at any time to the use of their details for direct marketing, and Spain has turned that principle into a specific right not to receive unsolicited commercial calls except in narrow situations with valid consent or a prior relationship.

Agencia Española de Protección de Datos (AEPD) also reminds citizens that they can enroll in advertising exclusion lists, such as the Lista Robinson system, which companies must check before starting a campaign.

What to say when you pick up

So what should you actually say when one of these numbers pops up yet again. Experts recommend keeping it short and calm. You do not need to listen to the script or justify yourself.

A quick “No, thank you, I am not interested” followed by “Please remove my number from your calling list” is enough. Some consumer groups add one more question that can be useful.

“Where did you get my number?” That question can expose sloppy or unlawful marketing databases and data protection rules give you the right to ask.

A simple safety tip about the “yes scam”

There is one word to avoid at the start of any unexpected call. Spanish police and cybersecurity agencies have warned about the so-called “yes scam,” in which fraudsters try to capture a clear affirmative answer in order to build trust, play with edited recordings, or pave the way for a second call that asks for bank details.

To reduce that risk, experts suggest answering with a neutral “Hello” and refusing to share personal or financial information unless you are the one who initiated the call to a verified number.

Beyond that first thirty seconds, the usual tools help. You can register your numbers in official advertising exclusion lists, block repeat offenders, and, if a company keeps calling after you clearly told them to stop, report the case to the data protection authority or consumer offices.

It takes more effort than simply tapping decline, but it gives you a much better chance of silencing spam calls on your own terms.

The official guidance was published on AEPD.