The end of the unlicensed license plate trick is on the table, and Tennessee could become the example for other states to follow

For years, Tennessee residents have been able to register a car and get a license plate without holding a valid driver’s license. Now Republican lawmakers say that gap in the rules has gone too far and plan to shut it.

The push comes after a report by FOX 17 News revealed that people, including undocumented immigrants, can obtain Tennessee plates using basic paperwork such as a work ID or utility bill instead of a license.

Supporters of the change argue that this practice puts everyone on the road at risk, while immigrant advocates say it shows how badly the state needs safer, fairer rules for all drivers.

How the license plate loophole works

Under current Tennessee law, a person can register a vehicle without showing a valid driver’s license. Instead, documents like a work identification card, a pay stub, utility bills, or a bank statement are enough to walk away with a Tennessee plate.

That rule applies to everyone who meets those document requirements. It includes undocumented immigrants like Gerardo Rodríguez, who chose not to show his face on camera when he spoke to FOX 17 News about how he registered his car.

For Rodríguez, being able to register his vehicle is tied directly to daily survival. He described a car as “a very basic tool in terms of being able to use it as transportation and being able to work to be able to help our families.” He added that “we are not criminals but we should be able to have the freedom to have this opportunity.”

Safety fears from critics and police

Critics say the loophole allows people who are not legally allowed to drive to appear fully legitimate on the road because their cars carry valid plates. That can feel alarming when you are sharing a crowded highway or rushing through morning traffic with your kids in the back seat.

Conservative political analyst Steve Gill called the situation dangerous for the wider public. He argued that “this is a loophole that is now being exploited and is dangerous for the honest and decent citizens of Tennessee.”

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department pointed to a deadly case that still weighs heavily on local officers. In August of last year, investigators say Julio César Herrera González, who was in the country without authorization, caused a crash that killed Raquel Lorena Sarabia Barajas.

Police reported that González did not have a driver’s license, yet the vehicle involved in the crash was registered in his name.

Republican leaders promise tighter rules

Once FOX 17 News raised concerns about the gap in the law, Republican lawmakers quickly filed a bill as part of a larger package targeting immigration enforcement. The proposal is now being discussed during the current legislative session.

During a press conference on those immigration bills, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton said the registration rules will change. He stated that “we will make sure that when you register your vehicle, you are in good standing. If not, obviously you will not be able to register it.”

Sexton also stressed that the new rules would apply broadly. When asked if the requirement would focus only on undocumented immigrants, he answered that “this applies to anyone who gets a car plate.” In other words, every driver who wants a Tennessee plate could soon need proof that matches the new standard.

What the new registration requirement could look like

Details are still being worked out, but one lawmaker told FOX 17 News how the draft proposal is expected to function in practice. To obtain a plate, a person would need either a Tennessee driver’s license or a state photo ID.

Temporary state photo IDs or temporary driver’s licenses would also be accepted. That means someone new to the state or still finalizing their documents could still register a vehicle if they hold a valid temporary card.

For everyday residents, this might add one more step to an errand that already competes with work shifts and school pickups. At the same time, supporters believe it will make it easier for police and state agencies to confirm that the person behind the wheel is properly licensed.

Immigrant advocates call for broader access

Not everyone agrees that simply tightening registration rules is the answer. Lisa Sherman, executive director of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, argued that the conversation should move in a different direction.

Sherman said “we need to expand access for everyone. Being able to register your plates, get a driver’s license and pass the driving tests is a matter of public safety.” In her view, getting more people tested, licensed, and insured would reduce crashes and confusion, not increase it.

That debate cuts to a simple everyday question for many families. Should the system focus mainly on keeping undocumented drivers off the road, or on making sure everyone who is already driving is trained and documented? Lawmakers will now have to decide which vision shapes Tennessee’s next set of rules.

The main report has been published by FOX.