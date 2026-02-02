More than 54% of business licenses are under suspicion, and now the state has to choose between laying off people or losing federal funding

Every day, heavy trucks roll along North Carolina’s interstates bringing groceries, construction materials, and all those online orders that show up at the door.

Now a federal audit has revealed that more than half of a sample of commercial licenses issued to immigrant truck drivers should never have been granted, putting nearly $50 million in federal transportation funding on the line and raising fresh questions about road safety and clean air.

Federal officials say that 54% of the non‑domiciled commercial driver’s licenses they reviewed in North Carolina were issued illegally. If the state does not pause its program, identify and revoke noncompliant licenses, and fix its internal controls, the U.S. Department of Transportation has warned that it will withhold nearly $50 million in highway money.

A licensing crisis with national roots

The findings come from a nationwide audit of non‑domiciled commercial licenses, which are issued to certain noncitizen drivers.

In North Carolina, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration reviewed 50 such licenses and found problems in more than half, including licenses that stayed valid past a driver’s documented lawful presence and cases where immigration status had not been properly verified.

Records show that 924 of these licenses are still unexpired in the state. North Carolina is the ninth state flagged through this crackdown, following similar disputes with California, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and others over invalid commercial licenses.

On paper, this is a story about paperwork and compliance. In practice, it touches every resident who breathes near a freight corridor or sits in traffic beside a wall of diesel trucks.

Why a truck license is also an environmental issue

Transportation is now the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, responsible for close to 30% of the national total. Within that slice, medium and heavy trucks carry freight but also deliver roughly one quarter of transportation carbon emissions, despite being a small share of vehicles on the road.

Diesel rigs do more than warm the planet. Studies show that heavy trucks are major contributors to nitrogen oxides and fine particles, pollutants linked to asthma attacks, heart disease, and premature death, particularly in cities where freight traffic is dense.

Anyone who has waited at a red light beside an idling tractor‑trailer knows that exhaust smell that hangs in the air long after the truck pulls away.

Licensing rules are meant to ensure that drivers who operate these eighty‑thousand pound vehicles can read road signs, understand warning placards, and communicate in English during emergencies. When those safeguards break down, the risk is not only collisions, but mishandled hazardous cargo and preventable pollution.

Freight corridors and the communities that breathe their fumes

The environmental burden of trucking is not spread evenly. Research in U.S. cities shows that communities near major truck routes and warehouses, often low-income neighborhoods and communities of color, experience higher levels of diesel pollution and related health problems.

North Carolina data point in the same direction. A state clean transportation study found that freight emissions cluster along busy corridors and near industrial sites, and that aggressive policies to clean up medium and heavy trucks would sharply cut nitrogen oxides and fine particles in heavily-burdened neighborhoods.

In practical terms, that means fewer asthma flare‑ups for kids who live near truck routes and fewer Code Red air quality days when residents are told to stay indoors.

So when regulators reveal systemic problems in who is allowed to drive heavy trucks, residents in these corridors are paying attention. The audit may look like an administrative battle in Raleigh and Washington, but its ripple effects are felt in homes that already deal with traffic noise, soot on window sills, and higher medical bills.

Hazardous loads and fragile ecosystems

Many commercial trucks do not just haul furniture or packaged food. They transport fuels, corrosive chemicals, fertilizers, and other hazardous materials. Federal incident data show that hazardous material events across all modes reached more than twenty thousand per year, with highway transport responsible for a large share of damages.

When a tanker overturns or a container leaks, the consequences can last far beyond the evening news cycle. Spilled chemicals may contaminate soil and groundwater, drift into rivers, or force costly cleanup efforts on farmland and in wetlands.

If drivers cannot easily read emergency guides, communicate with first responders, or understand basic safety instructions, the risk of a minor crash becoming an environmental disaster grows.

Cleaning up licenses and tailpipes at the same time

The current standoff gives North Carolina a difficult choice in the short term. Revoking improperly issued licenses could strain an industry that already struggles to find drivers, but ignoring federal findings puts critical funding at risk.

At the same time, the state has been studying long‑term strategies to cut truck pollution, including an Advanced Clean Trucks program that would gradually increase sales of zero‑emission trucks and strengthen standards for new diesel models.

Analyses suggest that combining tougher vehicle rules with cleaner power on the grid can significantly reduce air‑pollution‑related deaths, especially in communities close to freight traffic.

In other words, fixing the license system should not just be about satisfying auditors. It can be part of a broader reset of how freight works in North Carolina, from who gets behind the wheel to what comes out of the tailpipe.

Better training, transparent verification, and a faster shift toward electric or near‑zero trucks all point in the same direction: cleaner air, safer roads, and fewer unpleasant surprises in the federal audit file.

The official statement was published by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).