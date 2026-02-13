He bought a Chevrolet Bolt, installed the charger the next day without paying a dollar, and received hundreds of criticisms on Reddit for something no one expected

By Adrian Villellas
February 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM
A white Chevrolet Bolt EV parked in a garage, plugged into a wall-mounted home charging station.

A new electric car owner who got a free home charger installation is learning how passionate people can get about charging speeds. After they shared their story on Reddit, some commenters insisted they should have spent more for a faster setup.

The pushback raised a question for many new EV drivers, because if the car is full by morning, does extra speed really matter?

Reporting from The Cool Down explains that the driver used installation services from Qmerit, which matches EV buyers with licensed electricians. In their Reddit post, the owner said the work took about ninety minutes and was “completely free” thanks to an automaker program.

By Qmerit’s estimates, a home charger install often costs $800 to $2,500, with about $1,700 being typical, so having that covered is a major savings.

The owner had just bought a Chevrolet Bolt EV, and their installation was sized to refill the battery overnight. Chevrolet has offered credits that cover much or all of a standard install when customers use its Qmerit partnership, helping drivers rely less on public chargers.

Some critics wanted more power, but the driver replied that they had “zero interest in dropping another $600 to $1,000 just to finish charging at four in the morning instead of six” and pointed out that the car already meets their needs. 

Most drivers in the United States travel a little over thirty seven miles per day on average, so a steady overnight charge at home can easily keep up with commutes and errands. That is why many experts suggest sizing home charging around real driving patterns, not theoretical cross country trips.

