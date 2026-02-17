This controversial trend from the 2000s is making a strong comeback in 2026… and Gen Z can’t resist it

The long, noisy restaurant table you used to avoid is quietly becoming prime real estate again. A new survey from Resy shows that 90% of Gen Z diners enjoy sitting at communal tables, compared with only 60% of Baby Boomers.

For many young diners, that shared surface is not just a place to set down a burger. It is a low-pressure way to meet people in real life after years of living mostly behind screens.

A social magnet for a digital generation

Resy’s 2025 Retrospective paints a clear picture. Among communal table fans, 63% say these seats are great for meeting new people.

Half of respondents say they have had interesting conversations with someone they otherwise would never have talked to while sharing a long table. One in three has made a new friend this way, and one in seven has even scored a date.

At the same time, experts say the format acts as a kind of social safety net for an anxious generation. Michael Della Penna, chief strategy officer at InMarket, told Business Insider that the appeal lies in the group setup.

It is a shared conversation where shy diners can chime in without feeling like they have to carry the whole evening. In other words, the table is doing some of the social heavy lifting.

From online feeds to shared plates

Gen Z grew up with constant notifications and infinite scroll. Yet many of them are now actively looking for what one restaurateur calls experiences that cannot be downloaded or filtered.

Ashley Mitchell of East Coast Wings + Grill puts it in simple terms. She told Business Insider that Gen Z is pushing communal dining because they crave experiences as much as meals. They may have grown up online, but they are consciously seeking real-world connection, and restaurants have become a kind of modern town square again.

There is a practical side too. Sharing a table often goes hand-in-hand with sharing food. That can make dinner a little easier on the wallet, especially for students and early career workers feeling every line on the monthly budget. Split plates, sample a bit of everything, still pay your rent.

What communal tables actually are

In restaurant design, a communal table is usually one long, unreserved surface where different parties sit side by side. It can be filled with solo diners, couples, and small groups at the same time. The idea is to keep the seating flexible, keep the room buzzing, and make sure there is still a spot even when the place is packed.

For operators, that layout helps squeeze more seats into tight footprints and keeps turnover steady during busy hours. For guests, it can mean snagging a last-minute chair instead of staring at a fully-booked app and going home hungry.

The comfort zone problem

Of course, not everyone dreams of eating shoulder to shoulder with strangers. Critics point to awkward small talk, loud laughs inches away, and the feeling that your date night just turned into a group hang.

Some older diners in particular say privacy is part of what they are paying for when they eat out, and that gets lost along a crowded bench.

Even Gen Z respondents are not unanimous. Resy’s numbers show strong enthusiasm, but not universal adoption. That suggests a trend, not a rule. For many, it is an option they choose on some nights, not a lifestyle they want every time they order pasta.

What diners should keep in mind

If you are curious about communal seating, experts suggest treating it like any other social space. Check the reservation notes to see whether the restaurant uses shared tables. Pick times when you feel more relaxed, not after the worst day at work. Sit on either end of the table if you like an easy exit.

For restaurants, the Resy data hints that clear communication matters. Label communal tables on floor plans, let guests opt in rather than be surprised at the host stand, and design the space so people can lean in to talk without shouting over the entire room.

At the end of the day, communal tables are one small way a hyper-connected yet often lonely generation is trying to turn scrolling into eye contact and comments into conversations.