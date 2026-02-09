Say goodbye to traditional curtains and screens: this trend in small bathrooms makes them appear more spacious, more elegant, and easier to clean

If your shower curtain always sticks to your legs or smells a little musty no matter how much you scrub it, you are not alone. Around the world, homeowners are trading fabric curtains and bulky framed doors for a cleaner look in the bathroom.

According to the Argentine outlet Diario UNO, the latest trend in modern bathrooms centers on fixed glass panels without visible profiles and independent shower cabins that make even small spaces feel bigger.

In practical terms, that means one simple glass wall, anchored to the floor and the tile, with an open entry instead of a swinging or sliding door. By stripping away heavy frames and hardware, the shower area flows into the rest of the room.

Light travels further, the floor looks less chopped up, and a narrow bathroom suddenly feels closer to a spa than a closet.

Hygiene is a big part of the story. Glass has a smooth, non-porous surface, so it does not trap moisture the way a folded fabric curtain can. That makes it harder for mold and mildew to take hold and easier to keep the shower looking clear with a quick wipe after you turn off the water.

Several manufacturers point out that glass panels have far fewer crevices where grime can accumulate compared with framed doors or tracks.

There is also a long-term angle. While a cheap curtain often ends up in the trash after a year or two, well-maintained glass panels can last for decades, which spreads the environmental cost of production over a much longer life.

One recent industry review notes that properly cared-for shower glass can remain in service for up to thirty years, especially when paired with easy clean coatings that repel water and soap residue.

Safety is another selling point. The panels used in these walk-in showers are typically made from tempered glass, a type of safety glass that is several times stronger than standard glass.

When it does fail, it is engineered to crumble into many small, rounded pieces instead of sharp, jagged shards, which greatly reduces the risk of serious cuts in a wet bathroom where bare feet are the norm.

Of course, this minimalist look comes with a few practical details to plan for. As the original report notes, fixed panels are secured to the wall and floor using U shaped profiles or clips, and installation usually calls for specialized tools and an experienced contractor.

Because the glass does not move, the opening at one end of the panel has to be wide enough for comfortable access while still positioned so that spray from the shower head does not drench the rest of the room.

For anyone tired of wrestling with a damp curtain during the morning rush or dealing with calcium stains in a metal frame, the appeal is easy to understand. A single sheet of clear glass turns the shower into an unobtrusive corner, keeps cleaning simple, and gives even a modest apartment bathroom a more open, hotel-like feel.

The article was published on Diario UNO.