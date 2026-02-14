Scientists reveal that increasing consumption of this nutrient could reverse one of the most silent metabolic diseases

By Kevin Montien
Published On: February 14, 2026 at 10:15 AM
A variety of magnesium-rich foods including leafy greens, nuts, and legumes displayed on a kitchen counter.

If your doctor has ever mentioned a “fatty liver” after routine blood work or an ultrasound, you are far from alone. Metabolic dysfunction associated steatotic liver disease, often still called fatty liver or NAFLD, is estimated to affect roughly a quarter to a third of adults worldwide and is tightly linked to obesity, type-2 diabetes and high cholesterol.

So where does magnesium come in? A growing cluster of studies suggests that this under-appreciated mineral may help lower liver fat and improve long-term outcomes when it is part of broader lifestyle changes.

What new research is finding about magnesium and liver fat

A large US analysis published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition examined 5,935 adults from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. People who reported higher total magnesium intake from food and supplements generally had lower levels of liver fat when measured with transient elastography, a scan that estimates fat through a parameter called CAP.

The relationship was not perfectly linear, but above about 125 milligrams per day, more magnesium tended to go hand in hand with less fat in the liver.

That pattern lines up with longer-term data. In a 25 year US follow up of 2,685 young adults, those in the highest group of magnesium intake had about half the odds of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease compared with those in the lowest group, even after accounting for weight, alcohol and other risk factors.

Magnesium status appears to matter once fatty liver is already present too. A 2025 study in the journal Nutrients followed 3,802 people with ultrasound-confirmed fatty liver for a median of 26 years.

Participants with a high “magnesium depletion score” which reflects kidney function, medication use and alcohol intake had more than double the risk of dying from any cause and roughly triple the risk of cardiovascular death compared with those who appeared magnesium replete.

Other research is more indirect yet still relevant. A randomized clinical trial in Endocrinology Diabetes & Metabolism found that magnesium-based formulations helped improve cholesterol levels and quality of life in adults with type-2 diabetes, a group at particularly high risk for fatty liver and heart disease.

Better cholesterol control is one of the levers that can ease pressure on the liver over time.

Taken together, these findings do not prove that magnesium by itself cures fatty liver. They do suggest that, to a large extent, good magnesium status is part of a healthier metabolic picture.

How to work more magnesium into everyday meals

For most people, experts prefer food sources before pills. Current guidelines still place weight loss, movement and a Mediterranean-style eating pattern at the center of fatty liver care, with a five to ten percent drop in body weight often enough to shrink liver fat in early stages.

Within that bigger plan, magnesium-rich foods can quietly support blood sugar control, lipid metabolism and inflammation. Practical options that line up with the new research include

  • Leafy greens such as spinach, Swiss chard and kale
  • Nuts like almonds, walnuts and pistachios
  • Legumes such as lentils, chickpeas and black beans
  • Seeds including pumpkin, flax and sesame
  • Whole grains such as oats, brown rice and quinoa
A bottle of magnesium citrate capsules next to a glass of water and a bowl of magnesium-rich spinach and almonds.
New studies published in Nutrients suggest that high magnesium intake is associated with lower liver fat and reduced mortality.

These are the same staples many dietitians already recommend for heart and liver health, so adding a handful of nuts to an afternoon snack or tossing beans and greens into a weeknight soup can raise magnesium without a complete overhaul.

What about supplements and testing

Magnesium supplements can help in documented deficiency, yet they are not a do-it-yourself fix. High doses may cause diarrhea or interact with medications, and people with chronic kidney disease in particular need close medical supervision before taking extra magnesium.

Because fatty liver often has no symptoms until scarring is advanced, regular checkups matter. Blood tests and imaging such as ultrasound or elastography are usually how the problem is picked up, and they also help your care team decide whether magnesium levels or kidney function should be checked before suggesting any supplement.

At the end of the day, magnesium looks less like a miracle cure and more like a missing puzzle piece. Combined with movement, weight management, less added sugar and little to no alcohol, getting enough of this mineral may give the liver one more chance to clear out excess fat rather than quietly collecting damage year after year.

The study was published in Nutrients.

