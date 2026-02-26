Drinking lemon water every day is a healthy habit with real benefits, but it also has side effects that should be taken into account

A daily glass of lemon water has become a go-to wellness habit, especially for people trying to hydrate more or cut back on soda. And for the most part, it is a simple, low-cost swap.

But the most meaningful “hidden” effect is not detox, or fat burning, or anything mystical. It is behavior change. Lemon can make plain water more appealing, which can nudge people to drink more fluid throughout the day.

That matters because dehydration is common in older adults, with reported U.S. prevalence ranging from 17 percent to 28 percent in clinical literature.

Hydration is the real headline

Many people just do not like the taste of plain water. A squeeze of lemon adds flavor with almost no calories, which can make it easier to refill that bottle at work or during a long, sticky summer afternoon when the electric bill is already a sore subject.

Hydration supports normal body function across the board, and in practical terms, drinking more water can also reduce the urge to reach for sugary drinks.

Lemon juice contains citric acid, and acidic drinks can influence the digestive environment. Some research discusses effects on digestion and gut activity, but the strength of evidence varies and results are not one-size-fits-all. If lemon water makes you feel better before meals, that may be a practical win. If it triggers symptoms, that is a signal too.

Kidney stones, citrate, and why doctors talk about lemons

Here is where lemon water gets genuinely interesting. Citrus juices are rich in citrate, which can bind with calcium and help reduce the formation of certain calcium-based kidney stones.

A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis of clinical trials found citrus juice consumption was linked with increases in urinary citrate, a key factor tied to lower stone risk, although not every urinary marker shifted significantly.

Still, anyone with a history of kidney stones should treat lemon water as a possible add-on, not a replacement for medical advice or therapies like potassium citrate when prescribed.

Vitamin C and weight control, without the hype

Lemon juice does contribute vitamin C, and the U.S. Daily Value for adults is 90 mg. But most lemon-water routines use far less than a full cup of juice, so it helps, just not in superhero doses.

On weight, the best evidence points to modest effects. A meta-analysis of 13 randomized trials found citrus or citrus extracts were associated with an average body weight reduction of about 1.28 kg after at least four weeks, though studies varied widely.

The downsides people forget

Lemon’s acidity can contribute to tooth enamel erosion with frequent exposure, and that risk goes up if you sip it slowly all day. Acid reflux is another common issue, since citrus can worsen GERD symptoms for some people.

At the end of the day, lemon water can be a smart habit if it helps you drink more water and crowd out sugary drinks. Just do not let a “healthy” routine quietly beat up your teeth or your stomach.

The study was published in SpringerLink.