After 60, the clock no longer rules, and scientists explain why getting up early may not be the best idea in 2026

After 60, the real sleep question is not whether you should spring out of bed at sunrise or linger under the covers. It is whether your nights leave you genuinely rested and your days clear enough to enjoy.

Most sleep experts say older adults do best with roughly seven to nine hours of steady, good quality sleep. As the National Institute on Aging puts it, “older adults need about the same amount of sleep as all adults”, even if people in their sixties and seventies tend to drift off and wake a bit earlier.

So where does the early bird versus late sleeper debate fit in? In practical terms, timing matters less than three elements that researchers keep highlighting: quality, consistency, and how you feel during the middle of the day.

What changes in sleep after 60

With age, sleep often becomes lighter and more fragile. Deep sleep shrinks and the body clock gets a bit less precise. Many older adults notice that they wake several times a night or find themselves staring at the ceiling before dawn.

Large studies in older adults see a U shaped link between sleep duration and health. Regular nights under about six hours and those over nine are tied to higher risks of heart disease, disability, and earlier death than more moderate sleep. The link is not proof of cause, but it shows up often in cardiovascular and brain research.

Quality, not just the alarm clock

New work in the journal Sleep Health adds an important clue. In a community sample of dementia-free older adults who wore wrist sensors and completed short thinking tests, researchers found that fragmented sleep, especially time spent awake after first drifting off, was tied to slower processing speed and weaker memory the very next day.

Total sleep time and timing were less clearly linked to performance.

Other studies point in a similar direction. Research supported by the American Heart Association reports that older adults with very irregular bed and wake times have more signs of hardened arteries than peers who keep a more stable rhythm. Sleep fragmentation and chronic insomnia in later life have also been linked with higher risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

So after 60, should you force yourself to get up at the crack of dawn in the hope of sleeping better the next night? For most people, strict rules backfire. Going to bed very early to chase extra hours often leads to long stretches of wakefulness and that familiar dread of another bad night.

A gentler approach is to fix one anchor and let the rest follow. Pick a wake time that fits your life and keep it. Then shift bedtime in small steps until you fall asleep within about half an hour and often wake on your own. If you feel mostly clear through late morning and early afternoon, without constant coffee, your schedule is probably close to right.

When to ask for help

Sometimes the alarm clock is not the real issue at all. Loud snoring, gasping or choking at night, legs that feel jumpy when you lie down, or a sudden change in sleep that lasts more than a few weeks are all reasons to talk with a doctor or a sleep specialist.

In some cases, treating conditions like sleep apnea, depression, chronic pain, or restless legs can transform sleep without any heroic willpower.

At the end of the day, the healthiest wake up time after 60 is the one that fits your body and your life, not a tip from a celebrity wellness routine or a social media challenge.

The more helpful question is simple. Do you usually wake up feeling that the day ahead is manageable, and sometimes even a little exciting? If the answer is yes, your internal clock is probably doing a decent job.

The study on fragmented sleep and next day thinking speed was published in Sleep Health.