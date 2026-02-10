A doctor specializing in longevity explains how to tell if you are aging faster than normal… and what magnesium has to do with it all

Could a lack of one everyday mineral quietly speed up how fast your body ages? That is the concern from Sebastián La Rosa, a physician and professor specialized in longevity and metabolic health, who points to magnesium as a key piece in the biology of aging.

In his view, falling short on this micronutrient can tip the body toward chronic inflammation and metabolic dysfunction, two hallmarks of accelerated aging.

La Rosa explains aging as a constant tug of war over energy inside the body. Cells must choose between investing resources in reproduction or in long-term repair.

When nutrient sensing systems misread the signal, more energy goes to growth and less to maintenance, which slowly wears tissues down. Magnesium sits inside that decision making process because it helps regulate insulin sensitivity and how cells respond to incoming fuel.

On social media, La Rosa cautions that “when magnesium is lacking, inflammatory signals such as interleukin 1 and TNF alpha increase, creating an inflammatory climate in tissues.” That picture lines up with current research.

Laboratory and animal studies show that low magnesium can drive up proinflammatory cytokines, including IL 1 and TNF alpha, and activate immune pathways linked to chronic low-grade inflammation that scientists call “inflammaging.”

Reviews on aging and magnesium note that this kind of smoldering inflammation is tightly intertwined with many age-related diseases, from cardiovascular problems to frailty in older adults.

Magnesium is not a niche nutrient. It is a cofactor for hundreds of enzymes that manage energy production, DNA repair, protein synthesis, and nerve and muscle function. Yet estimates suggest that a large share of adults in Western countries, including up to one half of Americans, do not reach recommended daily intakes, and chronic latent deficiency becomes more common with age.

That combination of a mineral needed everywhere in the body plus widespread underconsumption makes La Rosa’s warning more than a theoretical worry.

His focus on insulin sensitivity also has scientific backing. Multiple large cohort studies and meta analyses have found that each 100 milligram per day increase in dietary magnesium intake is associated with roughly an 8 to 13 percent lower risk of developing type-2 diabetes, a condition tightly linked to accelerated biological aging.

Low magnesium has also been tied to higher rates of cardiovascular disease, arrhythmias, and vascular damage, in part through effects on blood vessels and platelet aggregation, the tendency of platelets to clump and form clots. In everyday terms, that nutrient gap can influence everything from blood sugar swings after lunch to long-term heart health.

New research goes one step further and connects magnesium status to Klotho, a protein often described as an anti-aging marker.

A large study using US national health data found that people with higher scores on a magnesium-depletion index had significantly lower blood levels of Klotho and were at greater risk of adverse outcomes.

The authors suggest that tracking magnesium depletion could help flag individuals whose biology is aging faster than their birth certificate might suggest.

What should readers actually do with this information? La Rosa’s message is not that magnesium supplements are a magic anti-aging bullet.

For most people, experts still recommend starting with food choices such as leafy greens, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains, all regulars on the grocery list rather than exotic superfoods.

Because blood magnesium reflects only a small fraction of total body stores, simple lab tests can miss subtle depletion, so any decision about testing or supplementation is best made with a healthcare professional, especially for people with kidney disease or those taking multiple medications.

At the end of the day, what La Rosa and current research are both pointing to is a simple idea. Aging is not driven by one switch but by many small levers, and magnesium appears to be one of them.

The study was published in Frontiers in Nutrition.