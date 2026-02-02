Social Security issues its most serious warning in decades: the fund could run out, leading to historic cuts of up to $460 per month for millions of retirees

Millions of seniors who depend on Social Security are being warned about a possible $460 cut to their monthly checks early in the next decade. If Congress fails to act, a typical $2,000 benefit could shrink to about $1,540 once key trust fund reserves run dry in 2033, according to figures highlighted by 24/7 Wall St. and reported by Newsweek.

Behind those numbers are real-life expenses, not abstract budget lines. A hit of $460 a month can mean a tougher time paying rent, covering prescription copays, or keeping up with the grocery bill.

Why Social Security faces a 2033 shortfall

Social Security is funded mainly through payroll taxes that current workers pay on their wages, which flow into trust funds that help cover promised benefits. The Social Security Administration projects that the Old Age and Survivors Insurance trust fund will pay full benefits until about 2033, after which incoming taxes would cover only around 77% of current promises.

Today, roughly 70 million people rely on Social Security each month, including retirees and workers receiving Social Security Disability Insurance. For many lower-income households, that deposit is the main source of money for basic needs.

When the trust fund eventually runs out, Social Security checks do not vanish. Instead, the program would automatically pay out only what it collects from workers, which is where the projected 23% cut and that $460 example come from.

How a $460 cut would hit household budgets

A reduction of $460 a month adds up to more than $5,000 over a year. That is the kind of money that can cover several months of rent or pay for heating, cooling, and electric bills during a sticky summer or a harsh winter.

For seniors already stretching every dollar, a cut like that could mean postponing medical visits or skipping needed medications. It might push more people to lean on family, charities, or credit cards just to keep the lights on.

Experts see cuts as unlikely but still urge caution

Despite the alarming headline number, several financial experts quoted by Newsweek say they do not expect Congress to allow a straight benefit cut to hit seniors. Kevin Thompson, chief executive of 9i Capital Group and host of the 9innings podcast, said “In no way do I expect Social Security to see a monthly benefit cut” and pointed to retirees as some of the most reliable voters.

Thompson also pointed out that the federal government keeps spending heavily in areas such as military budgets. In his view, asking voters to accept large defense bills while cutting support for retirees is a tradeoff that many Americans would not tolerate over the long term.

Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, called the situation a perfect example of hoping for the best while preparing for the worst.

He said lawmakers know that “the alternative would be catastrophic for not just those affected by cuts, but their political careers, as well,” yet he still urges future retirees not to rely completely on a government check.

What Congress and workers can do now

Jim Komoroski, a registered Social Security analyst and principal agent at The M1 Agency, told Newsweek that “the projected $460 monthly reduction is a realistic outcome if Congress does not act, but it ultimately comes down to political will.”

He warned that the funding gap has been known for years, said each year of delay narrows workable solutions, and added that trends such as artificial intelligence may shrink the base of workers paying into the system.

Komoroski argued that Social Security is unlikely to disappear but also unlikely to stay exactly the same, especially for Generation X and workers nearing age 62. Save regularly in retirement accounts such as 401k and IRA plans, pay down high-interest debt, and consider working a bit longer so that any future Social Security cut becomes a setback rather than a crisis.

The official projections were published by the Social Security Administration on its Trustees Report website.