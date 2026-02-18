Social Security begins February with a six-word message for pensioners

As the federal government stumbles through another partial shutdown, many retirees and disabled workers are asking the same nervous question. Will my Social Security check still land in my bank account this month?

The answer from the Social Security Administration fits in six simple words. The agency has told beneficiaries that “Your payments will not be impacted.”

In a February 2 update, officials explained that all Social Security and Supplemental Security Income payments will continue on schedule, with no change in payment dates.

That reassurance matters. Nearly 75 million people rely on these monthly deposits to cover rent, groceries, prescription drugs and that ever‑climbing electric bill. For them, a shutdown in Washington is not an abstract political fight. It is a potential hole in the household budget.

What actually changes during the shutdown

While checks keep flowing, life at local Social Security offices does not run quite as usual. The agency says its field offices remain open to the public, but with reduced services. Staff can still help people apply for benefits, file an appeal, update direct deposit details, report a death or request a replacement card.

Some tasks are temporarily off the table. During the shutdown, offices are not providing proof-of-benefits letters and are not updating or correcting earnings records in person.

Those are the kinds of documents landlords, mortgage lenders or financial aid offices sometimes ask for, which means a little extra planning for anyone who needs them right now.

For a lot of routine business, the agency is gently steering people online. Through a personal my Social Security account, beneficiaries can check estimates, request certain letters, and handle many changes without waiting in line at an office.

So when should people expect money to hit their accounts this month? The basic pattern has not changed. In 2026, retirement and disability benefits are still paid on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays, depending on the beneficiary’s birth date.

SSA’s official schedule shows payments this February on the 11th for birth dates from the 1st to the 10th, on the 18th for the 11th to the 20th, and on the 25th for the 21st to the 31st.

People who have been on Social Security since before May 1997, or who receive both Social Security and SSI, follow a different rule and are paid on the 3rd of the month. SSI itself is usually paid on the first.

Because March 1 falls on a Sunday in 2026, the March SSI payment will arrive early, on Friday February 27, a date that can surprise people checking their bank balance at the end of the month.

In practical terms, if your budget is built around those Wednesdays and end‑of‑month deposits, you should see the same rhythm as any normal year, shutdown or not.

How much larger 2026 checks will be

Shutdown drama is landing in a year when benefits have already been adjusted upward. Based on inflation as measured by the CPI‑W, Social Security and SSI benefits received a 2.8% cost‑of‑living adjustment for 2026. That increase applies to about 75 million Americans.

For the average retired worker, the agency estimates that the monthly benefit has risen from $2,015 before the adjustment to $2,071 after it, an increase of roughly $56. At the top end, the maximum benefit for someone claiming at full retirement age is now $4,152 per month.

There are also new earnings limits for people who keep working while collecting. In 2026, someone under full retirement age can earn up to $24,480 before any benefits are withheld. In the year a person reaches full retirement age, the higher limit is $65,160.

Above those thresholds, part of the benefit is temporarily held back, which can catch part‑timers off guard if they pick up extra hours to cope with higher prices.

Short-term shutdown, long-term worry

All of this raises a bigger question. If checks are safe during a shutdown, why do we keep hearing warnings about Social Security “running out of money”?

The key difference is timing. Shutdowns affect the day‑to‑day operations of government, not the long-term financing of benefits. Social Security checks are paid from dedicated trust funds and are treated as mandatory spending, so they continue even when Congress has not passed full‑year funding bills.

The long-term picture is less comfortable. According to the latest trustees report, the combined retirement and disability trust funds are projected to be depleted in 2034. If lawmakers do nothing, payroll taxes coming in at that point would cover only about 81% of scheduled benefits.

That would amount to an across‑the‑board cut for future retirees, not an immediate change for today’s checks.

So for the most part, the risk right now is not that February payments vanish, but that younger workers could face smaller benefits down the road if Congress delays fixes for too long.

What beneficiaries can do now

In the near term, retirees and disabled workers can focus on practical steps. Check your February payment date, make sure your bank details are correct and consider setting up or reviewing your my Social Security account. That way, even if your local office is swamped or offering fewer services, you still have a way to handle most basic tasks.

It also helps to separate rumor from reality. Shutdowns may dominate the headlines, but they have not stopped Social Security payments, and any major change to the program’s structure would require new legislation and plenty of notice.

The official statement was published on Social Security Matters.